More than 1,500 drones, more than 1,280 KABs and 50 missiles from Russian Federation attacked Ukraine in week: thousands of foreign components were found in them - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

During the week, Russia launched more than 1,500 attack drones, more than 1,280 guided aerial bombs and 50 missiles of various types, with more than 132,000 foreign components.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

The President stressed that Russia should feel the consequences of its actions.

"We need sufficient opposition to force it to peace. This can be done with sufficient strength in our army, our long-range capability, through strong sanctions against Russia and strong pressure," the statement said.

Read more: Putin has decided to intensify attacks on Ukraine because Trump is not acting - Bloomberg

He noted that Ukraine defends itself against Russian attacks almost every day.

"This week, there were more than 1,500 attack drones, more than 1,280 guided aerial bombs, and 50 missiles of various types. Thousands of foreign components - more than 132,000 - from different countries were found in these weapons. Europe, America, China, Japan, and dozens of others," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, all these technologies help Russia to create weapons on a large scale.

Watch more: Ukrainian proposals for EU sanctions package against Russia have been largely taken into account, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

"All for the sake of terror against our people. And if Russia is not stopped, it will definitely become a threat to the countries of Europe and the Pacific region. Strong sanctions are a tool that will help stop this. We need to cut off all possible supply routes, to circumvent sanctions, to put pressure on countries and individual companies that help them. Our partners have this power - the power to protect lives. We hope that the 19th package of EU sanctions will be truly painful and that the United States will join the Europeans. I thank everyone who is already helping," Zelenskyy added.