Putin has decided to intensify attacks on Ukraine because Trump is not acting - Bloomberg

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has concluded that military escalation is the best way to force Ukraine to negotiate on his terms, and US President Donald Trump is unlikely to do anything to strengthen Kyiv's defences.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Bloomberg, this is what people close to the Kremlin say.

Thus, it is noted that since the meeting of the US and Russian leaders in Anchorage and after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Putin's demand to give up territories in eastern Ukraine, Russian troops have already intensified their attacks on military and civilian targets in Ukraine.

According to the sources, Putin intends to continue attacking Ukraine's energy networks and other infrastructure. They also added that the Alaska talks convinced Putin that Trump was not interested in intervening in the conflict.

Read more: We have agreed to all of Trump’s proposals to unblock diplomacy. But Russia does not want this, - Zelenskyy

In response to Russia's increased aggression, Trump this week expressed dissatisfaction with Putin's approach and proposed the idea of tougher sanctions against Moscow and its allies to cut off Russia's oil revenues. But at the same time, he insisted that Kyiv's European allies must take tough action before the US takes any steps.

Trump has also called on the G7 countries to impose tariffs on China and India as punishment for buying Russian gas. The European Union is also discussing a new package of sanctions and plans to accelerate the phase-out of Russian LNG.

Moscow's recent tactics underscore the extent to which signs of restraint from the US are emboldening the Kremlin, which is continuing its war of attrition to force Ukraine to make concessions. Russian officials believe that this strategy potentially undermines Kyiv's defence capabilities, as well as sets the stage for future negotiations.

Read more: Trump is "quite emotional" about war in Ukraine – Peskov

The newspaper notes that in Anchorage, Putin proposed a ceasefire and a freeze on the front line in southern Ukraine if Kyiv agrees to cede part of its territory in two regions in the east. Earlier, he demanded that Ukraine limit the size of its armed forces and abandon its aspirations to join NATO.

Those close to the Kremlin said that since Ukraine has rejected these conditions, Putin believes that this justifies his escalation.

The sources also noted that Putin will continue to participate in any dialogue with the United States, but will continue to do what is in his interests.

Nikolai Petrov, a senior research fellow at the Centre for New Eurasian Strategies, said that Putin is seeking to achieve some visible victories by winter, but is still failing on the battlefield: "That's why he is resorting to nuclear blackmail and psychological pressure, including massive bombings."

Read more: I am ready to meet with Putin. If there are no moves towards peace, we expect sanctions against Russia - Zelenskyy