Trump is "quite emotional" about war in Ukraine – Peskov

The Kremlin has responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s remark that dictator Vladimir Putin "let him down" on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, saying the White House leader is "quite emotional" about the issue.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this, as cited by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

Asked how Putin reacted to Trump’s allegations.

Peskov said the Kremlin proceeds from the assumption that Trump and the United States "maintain their political will and intention to continue efforts to facilitate a Ukrainian settlement."

"Therefore, of course, President Trump is quite emotional, shall we say, about this topic (Russia’s war against Ukraine - ed.). That is absolutely understandable," he added.

Putin’s spokesman also insisted that the Russian dictator allegedly "remains ready to ‘settle’ the war by ‘political and diplomatic means,’" but is supposedly hindered by Ukraine’s leadership and European countries, which, he claimed, "are doing everything to continue down the path of confrontation."

As reported earlier, Trump said that Putin had let him down.

He said he had thought ending Russia’s war in Ukraine would be the easiest task because of his relationship with Putin, but it turned out to be much more difficult.

He later added that now is not the time to ask the Russian dictator for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

