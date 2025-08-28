Trump effectively acting as Russian agent – Portuguese President Sousa

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa called U.S. leader Donald Trump a man acting as a "Soviet or Russian" agent.

He said this during a speech at a youth training event, quoted by Portugal Pulse, Censor.NET reported.

Sousa commented on Trump’s attempts to position himself as the main mediator between Russia and Ukraine to end the war.

He highlighted Trump as an example of a new, more emotional style of political leadership that seeks direct communication with citizens, bypassing traditional media intermediaries, in a world where the dynamics of power have changed.

"With something unique and complex: the top leader of the world’s leading superpower is, objectively, a Soviet or Russian agent. He acts as an agent," the Portuguese president said.

Sousa noted that this is not an alliance built on friendship or on economic, ideological or doctrinal cooperation.

"I argue that, objectively, the new American leadership has strategically benefited the Russian Federation," he said, referring to the U.S. president’s actions regarding the Russia–Ukraine war.

"In other words, they have shifted from the role of allies on one side to the role of arbiters in this conflict… Every day we hear terrible threats about sanctions. Were there any U.S. sanctions against Russia under the new president? None. And still they threaten massive sanctions. They don’t even imagine what that would mean. But it is clear there will be nothing, because Europe underestimated Trump and Trumpism, and the possibility of a sudden shift in the balance of power," the Portuguese president continued.

Sousa added that this "arbiter" seeks to negotiate exclusively with one side, excluding both Ukraine and Europe, which were forced to impose their presence in recent peace discussions.

