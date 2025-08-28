White House equates Russia’s strike on Kyiv with Ukraine’s attacks on Russian oil refineries

The White House suggested that Russia and Ukraine may not want to end the war, as both sides continue to strike each other.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said this, Censor.NET reported.

According to her, U.S. President Donald Trump is "not happy but not surprised" by Russia’s attacks on Kyiv.

"These are two countries that have been at war for a very long time. Russia launched this attack on Kyiv, and likewise, Ukraine recently dealt a blow to Russia's oil refineries. They have taken out, as a matter of fact, 20% of Russia’s oil refining capacity over the course of throught the month of August … Perhaps both sides of this war are not ready to end it themselves," she said.

Repeating earlier statements by the U.S. president, Leavitt added that Trump wants the war in Ukraine to end, but "the leaders of both countries must also want this."

The White House noted that the American president will make further statements on the issue in the coming days.

Russia's massive strike on Kyiv on August 28

As reported earlier, Russian forces attacked Kyiv and Vinnytsia region overnight on August 28.

At least 18 people, including children, were confirmed killed.

As a result of the Russian strikes, the building of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine and the office of the British Council in Kyiv were damaged.

Offices of Ukrainska Pravda and Radio Liberty, a Nova Poshta sorting depot, and Ukrzaliznytsia’s high-speed train depot, among other sites, were also damaged.

