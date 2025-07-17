Trump has power to bring Putin to his knees. He must feel it – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not ready to compromise to end the war against Ukraine, but Donald Trump has the power to force the Russian dictator to "get on his knees" by accelerating harsh sanctions.

The head of state said this in an interview with The New York Post, according to Censor.NET.

Zelenskyy believes that tough sanctions could trigger a "social explosion" in Russia.

"He (Putin) must feel it," the president said.

The Ukrainian leader said he is "very grateful" to Trump for supporting sanctions, referring to the U.S. president’s announcement on Monday that he will impose a 100% tariff on countries buying Russian oil if Moscow does not agree to a peace deal.

However, Zelenskyy said the 50-day deadline means only more deaths and destruction for nearly two more months.

"Fifty days for us is simply every day being terrible," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy stated that the solution to more than three years of bloodshed is to make Putin want to end the war.

The Ukrainian president says that captured Russians do not understand the purpose of the war and privately oppose it, though they cannot speak out publicly for fear of prison.

"But when people… lose their jobs due to layoffs, because employers cannot bear it and everything is cut back due to the economy, that always leads to a social explosion," Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, with this strategy, Trump could end the war, as power-obsessed Putin would lose his appetite for continuing violence if he loses the support of his people.

