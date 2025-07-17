Verkhovna Rada has received Zelenskyy’s proposal to appoint Svyrydenko as prime minister, - "Servant of People" Kachura. DOCUMENT

The Verkhovna Rada has received a presidential submission to appoint Yulia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister of Ukraine.

This was reported by MP of the "Servant of the People" party Oleksandr Kachura, Censor.NET informs.

He noted that the Committee on the Organisation of State Power would consider the document tomorrow morning.

Read more: Svyrydenko offered to head Ukrainian government and significantly revamp its work, - Zelenskyy