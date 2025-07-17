Programs supporting Ukrainian production must be continued and scaled up – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the government to continue and scale up programs supporting Ukrainian production.

He made this statement during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, according to Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

"I am grateful to Yulia Svyrydenko for the effective work on programs supporting Ukrainian production… This experience must be scaled as a key government priority," the president said.

The head of state also emphasized the need for daily implementation of the government’s action plan, strengthening negotiation efforts to end the war, and further digitalization of public services.

Additionally, Zelenskyy expects concrete steps from the Cabinet in social policy, as well as programs to support veterans and military families. The president announced that a new level of defense cooperation with partners is being prepared, and Ukraine aims to become one of the world’s leading weapons manufacturers.

