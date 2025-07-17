Zelenskyy appoints Stefanishyna as presidential envoy for development of cooperation with the United States. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree appointing Olha Stefanishyna as Special Envoy of the President of Ukraine for the Development of Cooperation with the United States of America.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"In this status, Olha will work to keep up the pace in relations with America while all the necessary procedures for approving her candidacy for the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States are underway," he said.

The President also thanked Stefanishyna for her work on European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

"This is a successful work. Much has been achieved. In a few years, we have come closer to the European Union than in the previous few decades. Olga also participated in negotiations with the United States on a new format of our economic cooperation and the creation of the Ukrainian-American Recovery Investment Fund. We will continue to work with the United States on this basis, adding mutually beneficial economic content to our political and diplomatic cooperation," Zelenskyy added.

