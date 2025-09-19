We have agreed to all of Trump’s proposals to unblock diplomacy. But Russia does not want this, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has offered the United States large-scale agreements on drones and weapons purchases.

According to Censor.NET, he posted this on Telegram.

"Since yesterday evening, Russian drones have been attacking Ukraine - almost 90 attack drones. Our soldiers managed to neutralise most of them. Thank you for protecting the sky. Donetsk region, Kyiv region and the capital, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions were under attack. The targets included Ukraine's infrastructure and our enterprises. Two people were wounded in Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. In Kyiv, we are currently dealing with the consequences of the Russian attack - the public transport infrastructure has been damaged. All necessary services are working," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Russians are attacking civilians again when the whole world, especially the United States, is calling for peace.

"We hear President Trump's position on ending the killings and have agreed to all proposals to unblock diplomacy. But it seems that this position is not heard in Russia. This means that we need to more actively implement everything that strengthens us: the PURL programme, co-production, and the finalisation of security guarantees. We have large-scale agreements on drones and arms purchases on the table, which Ukraine has proposed to America. We need to take decisive action so that Russia eventually agrees to diplomacy as well. I thank everyone who helps," the President concluded.

