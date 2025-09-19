US will help ensure peace after Russia’s war in Ukraine, - Trump

The United States will help ensure peace after the end of Russia's war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Reuters, US President Donald Trump said this in an interview with Fox News.

"After the war is settled, we would help secure the peace. And I think ultimately that'll happen," Trump said.

He added that helping to bring about an end to the war in Ukraine had been more challenging than he anticipated and that he was "very disappointed" in Russian dictator.

"The one I thought was going to be easiest (to settle) was going to be Russia-Ukraine, because of my relationship with President Putin. So I'm disappointed," Trump said.

In addition, he reiterated his thesis that relations between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are terrible:

"It turned out to be the most difficult thing. The relationship between President Putin and President Zelensky is terrible. I mean, it depends a lot on the relationship. They really don't like each other... They hate each other. We'll see what happens next. I think we'll find a solution."

Trump also said that he still believes in resolving the conflict and that one way to achieve this is for Europe to stop buying Russian oil:

"Ultimately, if oil prices go down, or if Russia is not selling oil, they have no choice but to settle and European Union nations or the NATO nations ... when they're buying oil from Russia, that's not the greatest thing."

