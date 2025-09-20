Ukrainian proposals for EU sanctions package against Russia have been largely taken into account, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

TheEuropean Union has taken into account Ukraine's proposals for the 19th sanctions package against Russia. Now Ukraine is waiting for the approval of this sanctions package.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"This week has brought the approval of the 19th package of sanctions against Russian aggression closer, and we are waiting for the approval. We will quickly synchronise the package in Ukraine. Russia's energy resources are limited. So is the infrastructure of the shadow fleet: there will be new pressure. Also cryptocurrency schemes, which Russians use to circumvent sanctions: Europe will counteract," the Head of State said.

He expressed his gratitude for the fact that Ukrainian proposals to the EU sanctions package were largely taken into account.

"We are constantly working on this with each of our partners, and, of course, first of all with the European Union, and also with the Group of Seven. We also expect strong sanctions steps from the United States of America - Europe is doing its part," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the President said that on 20 September, he signed decrees imposing new sanctions on Ukraine.

"I signed three packages of sanctions. In particular, against propagandists who help Russia, against various people who do business in the occupied territory and fill the Russian budget, support this system of evil, as well as against people who destabilise Moldova in the interests of Moscow. Ukraine is helping Moldova, and we are interested in the stability of our neighbour - in the success of Moldova," the Head of State added.

