Day in Donetsk region: one dead, enemy attacked two districts of region. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops struck the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts of the Donetsk region, causing deaths and destruction.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the RMA, spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 21 September, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

A person died in Pokrovsk.

Kramatorsk district.

In Sofiivka of the Oleksandrivka district, 2 enterprises were damaged. In Druzhkivka, 3 houses and 2 administrative buildings were damaged, and a power line was damaged in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka. In Kostiantynivka, 5 private houses, a garage, and an outbuilding were damaged.



It is noted that in total, the Russians fired 11 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region during the day. 212 people were evacuated from the front line, including 50 children.

