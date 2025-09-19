Russians fail to launch full-scale offensive near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia – Zelenskyy

Russian forces have failed to launch a full-scale offensive near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia in Donetsk region due to resistance from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this in his evening address, Censor.NET informs.

He said that on September 19 he heard military briefings, including from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"We continue counteroffensive operations in the Donetsk direction, in the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia areas. This was one of the most critical axes for the Russians, yet they were unable to mount a full offensive there. Our troops are destroying their forces. Russian losses are significant, and our state’s prisoner exchange pool is growing daily, every day brings more captured Russians," the president said.

He expressed gratitude to Ukrainian forces involved in the defense of Donetsk region.

"Kupiansk, and the surrounding areas, we are holding the line, and I thank all the brigades. There will also be new deep strikes in response to Russia’s actions," Zelenskyy added.

