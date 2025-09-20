ENG
Day in Donetsk region: one person killed, five wounded. PHOTOS

On 19 September, Russia launched almost 2,000 strikes at the frontline and the residential sector, damaging 27 civilian objects, including 22 houses.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

Russian troops launched two KAB-250 bombs and a Geranium-2 UAV at Kryvorizhzhia in the Pokrovsk district, damaging 9 private houses.

One person was wounded in Pokrovsk.

Kramatorsk district.

Russians attacked Kostiantynivka 9 times with bombs, drones, and artillery, killing a civilian and wounding three others. Seven apartment buildings and two private houses, a sports complex, a shopping pavilion, and critical infrastructure were damaged.

A person was wounded in Yampol. A house was damaged in Donetsk in the Mykolaivka district.

In Druzhkivka, a Geranium-3 UAV damaged 2 private houses and a business.

In Kramatorsk, a drone attack damaged 2 private houses.

Bakhmut district

Two houses were damaged in Siversk.

