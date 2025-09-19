Day in Donetsk region: 5 people killed and 1 wounded as result of enemy shelling. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russian troops shelled 3 districts of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

A private house was damaged in Hryshyno of the Pokrovsk district, and another in Kryvorizhzhia.

Kramatorsk district

A house was damaged in Lyman, a house and 6 outbuildings in Ozerne. In Sloviansk, 3 private houses were damaged. In Druzhkivka, 3 multi-storey buildings, 9 private houses, and an administrative building were damaged; a gas pipeline was damaged in Oleksandrivka. In Kostiantynivka, 5 people died and 1 was injured, 16 multi-storey buildings, a private house, and 2 administrative buildings were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Three houses were damaged in Siversk. In total, Russians fired 43 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the last day. 353 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 76 children.



















