The Russians are trying to advance near Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and in the Novopavlivske direction despite significant losses in manpower and equipment.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the OSGT "Dnipro".

In the Yuzhno-Slobozhansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked in Vovchansk and resumed offensive actions in the direction of Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy continues to try to gain a foothold in the Kupiansk area. The defense forces are holding back the enemy.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled all attacks by the invaders near Torske, Shandryholovy, Stavki, Zarechny, and in the Serebriansk forestry. Our defenders did not allow any losses of positions.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Vyiimka area.

In the Torets direction, the invaders attacked in the area of ​​Predtechyny, Pleshchiivka, and Shcherbynivka. Our defenders did not allow any losses of positions.

In the Dobropilla direction, the enemy launched an offensive on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Torske, and Zapovedne. No progress for the enemy.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invaders conducted offensive operations in the areas of the settlements of Sukhetske, Zvirovo, Rodynske, Krasny Lyman, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Sergiyevka, and Kotlyne. Also, with the aim of reaching the administrative border of the Donetsk region, the aggressor attacked in the area of ​​Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Molodetsky, and Udachny. The enemy received a worthy rebuff, but did not achieve its goal.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the area of ​​Filia, Komyshuvakha, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Novomykolaivka, Poltavka, and Ternovo. Heavy fighting continues with the enemy, who is not counting on losses in manpower and equipment, and is trying to develop the offensive.

