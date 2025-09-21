Azov Brigade thwarted attempt by occupiers to storm Kostiantynivka direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine, together with adjacent units, prevented the Russian occupiers from storming the village of Yablunivka in the Kostiantynivka direction.

The brigade reported this on Telegram, publishing a video of combat work, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the defenders spotted a tank and 2 armoured personnel carriers of the occupiers, who were on their way to storm the positions of the defenders in the area of Yablunivka.

"The enemy attack was neutralised by FPV drones and other firepower of the 12th Azov Brigade and adjacent units. A tank and an infantry fighting vehicle were destroyed, another combat vehicle was damaged. Enemy personnel were eliminated," the statement said.

The brigade added that the occupiers are trying to put pressure in all areas near Kostiantynivka to break through the defence line held by the Azovites.

"For each attack, the Russians pay a high price, both in terms of equipment and weapons, and in personnel losses," the military stressed.

Read more: Russians are trying to capture small settlements on way to Kostiantynivka - OSGT "Dnipro"