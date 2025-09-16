General Staff: almost 180 occupiers neutralized in Pokrovsk direction

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to hold back the pressure of Russian occupation troops. As of now, a total of 148 combat clashes have taken place. Today, the terrorist state carried out one missile strike and 47 airstrikes, using one missile and dropping 69 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders launched 2,113 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,308 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Censor.NET reported this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Hostilities in the North

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there were nine clashes with Russian forces. The enemy carried out six airstrikes, dropped 13 guided bombs, and launched 169 attacks, including four with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked five times near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Lyptsi. Two clashes are still ongoing.

On the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces attempted to advance six times toward Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Boryvska Andriivka, and Pishchane. Three assaults are still in progress.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 Russian assaults today, four of which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked toward the settlements of Shyiikivka, Shandryholove, Stavky, and near Kolodiazi, Hrekivka, Serednie, and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 19 Russian attacks. Enemy units attempted to advance in the areas of Serebrianka and Hryhorivka, and toward the settlements of Vyiimka, Yampil, and Dronivka. Three clashes are still in progress.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there were two clashes with the enemy near Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian forces today repelled 15 Russian attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Katerynivka, Poltavka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Ivanopillia and Pleshchiivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy launched 46 assaults on Ukrainian positions today near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Nykanorivka, Nove Shakhove, Shakhove, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and Novoukrainka. Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 attacks, while six clashes are still underway.

According to preliminary estimates, occupiers lost 177 personnel killed and wounded today on the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian troops destroyed five vehicles and 32 UAVs, and struck six more vehicles, an ammunition depot, three UAV command posts, one piece of special equipment, and two enemy shelters.

Hostilities in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 Russian attacks near the settlements of Filiia, Ivanivka, Oleksandrohrad, Maliivka, Sichneve, and Novoivanivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions twice toward Poltavka, with fighting still in progress. Russian forces also carried out airstrikes near Bilohiria and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian troops repelled one attack near Kamianske, while the enemy launched an airstrike near Hryhorivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders beat back two assaults. Russian aircraft fired unguided rockets at Odradokamianka.

Today, special recognition was given to the soldiers of the 40th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, who are effectively inflicting significant losses on the enemy in both manpower and equipment.