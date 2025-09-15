Occupiers lose 156 killed and wounded in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to hold back the offensive of the occupying troops. In total, 173 combat engagements have taken place so far today. The terrorist state carried out one missile strike and 42 airstrikes, employed two missiles and dropped 64 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy launched 1,846 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,450 shelling attacks on our positions and populated areas.

Hostilities in the North

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, six engagements with Russian forces took place. The enemy carried out four airstrikes, dropped 12 guided bombs, and conducted 132 shelling attacks, including six with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

Today, the enemy attacked 15 times in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Ambarne, Odradne, and Krasne Pershe. Six engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor tried nine times to advance on our positions near Kindrashivka and Zahryzove and toward Kupiansk and Petropavlivka. Four enemy attacks are ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 Russian attacks today, six of which are still ongoing. The enemy attempted to advance toward the settlements of Serednie and Stavky, and near Hrekivka, Derylove, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 10 enemy attacks. Russian units tried to push forward near Serebrianka and Hryhorivka, and toward the settlements of Yampil and Dronivka. Four clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four engagements with the enemy took place near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and toward Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 enemy assaults today near Shcherbynivka and Katerynivka, and toward Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. Two clashes are still underway.

In the Pokrovsk direction, over the course of the day the aggressor launched 41 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Volodymyrivka, Zapovidne, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Dachne, and toward Vilne, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Promin, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Ternove, Novoivanivka, and Filiia. Holding back the enemy’s advance, Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 attacks; three engagements are ongoing.

Estimated enemy losses in the Pokrovsk direction today are 156 personnel killed and wounded. Ukrainian forces destroyed 11 vehicles, two motorcycles, 15 UAVs, and a UAV command post; they also struck two vehicles, one gun, and five enemy personnel shelters.

Hostilities in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders have already repelled 32 enemy attacks near Yalta, Shevchenko, Komyshuvakha, and Vorone, and toward Filiia, Ivanivka, Iskra, Sichneve, Olhivske, and Poltavka. Four more engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, no clashes were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched two assaults — near Kamianske and toward Novodanilivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks.

Today we should commend the warriors of the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion, who are effectively taking out the enemy, inflicting heavy losses in manpower and equipment.

