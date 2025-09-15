The Defense Forces have cleared Pankivka in Donetsk region of Russian troops.

DeepState writes about it, Censor.NET reports.

"The Defense Forces cleared Pankivka. The enemy occupied Hryhorivka and also advanced near Yampil, Orikhove, Novoivanivka, and Berezove," the statement said.

