Russians managed to run into Yampil, but Defence Forces immediately began hunting them down, - DeepState

Russians disguised as civilians have infiltrated Yampil.

This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.

The occupiers emphasise that this is another violation of international law by the Muscovites, who, as can be seen in the footage, are firing from a machine gun in civilian clothes.

"So far, the Katsaps have managed to run into Yampil, but the Defence Forces immediately started hunting them down. The enemy is hiding in houses, basements, cellars, etc. It is particularly worth noting that civilians who have not evacuated the settlement are a major obstacle to the work against the enemy, and the Russians are taking advantage of this to hide in the houses themselves. We are monitoring the situation, as the enemy has been spotted repeatedly in the area of Yampol, and they have found a place to get to the village, so we should expect an increase in activity towards the settlement they are aiming to capture, knowing its importance and criticality for all positions to the east of it. Active hostilities are currently taking place in the village," the statement said.

