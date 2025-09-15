The situation near Pokrovsk has now stabilized, and the enemy is being quietly cleared.

This was reported in an interview by General Andrii Kryshchenko, deputy commander of the Rubizh Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, which eliminated the Russian breakthrough near Pokrovsk, Censor.NET reports.

The Russian "breakthrough" near Pokrovsk last month was reported by all the world's media because it took place on the eve of the meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and dictator Putin. According to many media outlets, the future of the entire Donbas was decided near Pokrovsk.

"Everyone saw this terrible mustache that was there, the breakthrough that was recorded. It caused quite a resonant discussion in the media. But in a few days it was eliminated. Now the defensive operation continues, they are clearing them out. But everyone already understands that the situation has been resolved and that they are working quietly to destroy the enemy," said Kryshchenko.

Read more: Occupiers advanced in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, - DeepState. MAP

The general noted that the liquidation of the breakthrough was a merit not only of the Rubizh brigade, but also of many other military units.

"All units that were in that area were engaged in eliminating the breakthrough. Assault units, units of the 92nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 14th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, many attached units of the Unmanned Systems Forces," he emphasized.

Kryshchenko explained that the Russians do not spare people, but still cannot achieve their declared goals.

"They are not fully achieving what they want. The defense forces are quite confidently destroying them, and they no longer have the same wishes as they announced six months ago. "We will capture the entire Donetsk region". It didn't happen. "Well, at least Pokrovsk". It didn't work out again. "Well, let's take Myrnohrad". "Well, at least a village near Myrnohrad, we will raise flags." The Russians' tactics are based on numerical superiority. And they do not spare people, they just throw them at the territory and try to infiltrate. In our direction, they hardly use any technical means. Only drones and infantry are moving in and out," said the deputy brigadier.

The general also explained why such tactics of the occupants cannot be considered effective.

Read more: Pankivka and surrounding areas in Dobropillia direction cleared of occupiers, - "Azov"

"We can all see how effective such tactics are. But these are very big sacrifices for such an advance. What can we do to counter these savages coming from the northeast? We still have a technological advantage, primarily in the quality of drones. Plus, our infantry is more motivated - they are simply heroic people," Kryshchenko emphasized.

As reported, Interior Ministry General Andrii Kryshchenko volunteered for the frontline from his position as deputy mayor of Kyiv Vitalii Klitschko. It is also known that in April 2014, during the separatists' storming of the Horlivka police department, Kryshchenko defended the Ukrainian flag when the militants tried to remove it from the building.