Pankivka and surrounding areas in Dobropillia direction cleared of occupiers, - "Azov"

Units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces acting in the operational zone of the 1st Corps of the "Azov" National Guard continue to liberate territories in the Dobropillia direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 1st Corps of the "Azov" NGU.

As noted, as a result of coordinated actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard, the village of Pankivka and the surrounding area were cleared of the enemy.

"The enemy continues to build up its troops. In order to strengthen the offensive potential, the command of the Russian Armed Forces redeployed additional reserves to the area of responsibility of the 1st Corps of the NGU "Azov": four infantry brigades and one marine regiment," the statement said.

It is also noted that the Ukrainian Defence Forces are making every effort to stop the enemy's advance and prevent a breakthrough in the defence.