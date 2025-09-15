AFU liberate village of Pankivka on Pokrovsk axis – General Staff

On the Pokrovsk axis, Ukrainian troops cleared the village of Pankivka of Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, during operations conducted by the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, the settlement of Pankivka in Donetsk region was cleared," the statement said.

Pankivka lies in the area of responsibility of the 1st Army Corps of the National Guard "Azov."

The unit noted that Pankivka was liberated in the course of offensive actions by the 1st Battalion "Black Swan."

Read more: Russian breakthrough in Pokrovsk direction eliminated, mopping up continues, - General Kryshchenko

Earlier, it was reported that Defense Forces units operating in the zone of the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov" continue to liberate territories on the Dobropillia axis.