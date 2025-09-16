Trump avoids answering about Patriot deliveries to Ukraine, which he promised two months ago

US President Donald Trump evaded answering reporters' questions about the previously promised delivery of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, reiterating that he would end the war.

He said this during a briefing from the White House before flying to the UK, Censor.NET reports.

A reporter from Ukraine reminded Trump that two months ago he announced the transfer of 17 Patriot systems.

The US president asked again what the journalist was talking about.

"Let me say that I love Ukraine. I love the people of Ukraine. That's why I thought you (the journalist - ed.) had a slight Ukrainian accent. But the country is in a difficult situation. This should never have happened. This is a war that should never have happened. The country is in a very difficult situation, but I am going to stop it. I have stopped seven wars in the last eight months. I thought this one would be the easiest because I know Putin, but it's not. Because there is a huge hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin. But we're going to put an end to it," Trump said.

As a reminder, in July, US President Donald Trump announced that preparations are underway to supply 17 Patriot systems to Ukraine.