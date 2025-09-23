Ukraine should agree to deal to resolve war with Russia, - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington could "at any time" withdraw from mediation in the settlement of the Russian war against Ukraine.

He said this on Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

According to the official, US President Donald Trump is the only world leader who has a real chance to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

"In the case of Russia and Ukraine, the only leader in the world who has any chance of putting an end to this is President Trump, so he has invested more time and effort in this than anyone else. Every other country, including Turkey, by the way, is asking us to intervene," Rubio said.

In addition, Rubio said on Good Morning America that Trump expressed "deep disappointment in the direction the situation continues to go."

He also noted that the US president is "well aware" of the options he can use "to impose additional sanctions on Russia if it does not agree to peace."