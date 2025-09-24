78 combat engagements recorded on frontline, most in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 78 combat engagements have been recorded on the frontline

Hostilities in the north

Border settlements have come under artillery fire from Russian territory, including Zarichchia in Chernihiv region, and Simeikyne and Zarichne in Sumy region.

Ukrainian defenders have repelled three enemy attacks in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy also carried out six airstrikes, dropped 13 guided aerial bombs, and launched 104 shelling attacks, including five with multiple rocket launchers.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions twice near Vovchansk, with one engagement still ongoing. The village of Shypuvate was hit by guided aerial bomb airstrikes.

In the Kupiansk direction, five attacks on Ukrainian positions are ongoing in the areas of Kotliarivka and toward Pishchane and Kolisnykivka.

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 14 attacks near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Derylove and Zarichne. The Defense Forces successfully stopped seven enemy advances, with fighting ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attempted to break through near Serebrianka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and toward Dronivka and Yampil. Five of the seven attacks are still underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked Defense Forces positions near Chasiv Yar but was repelled.

In the Toretsk direction today, the invaders made seven attempts to advance near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka and Yablunivka. The enemy also struck Kostyantynivka with guided aerial bombs.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day the occupiers have made 28 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Poltavka, Nykonorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Sukhietske, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne and Orikhove. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy’s pressure and have repelled 27 attacks. The occupiers’ aircraft also struck Dobropillia.

Today in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy launched five attacks near Voskresenka, Sichneve, Vorone, Ternove and Novohryhorivka. One battle is still ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attempts to advance near Olhivske.

In the Orikhiv direction, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded so far.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks, while another battle is still ongoing. Enemy aircraft also carried out airstrikes on Olhivka.

No significant changes have been recorded on other directions of the frontline.