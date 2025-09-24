Zelenskyy calls for pressure on Russia: It is cheaper to stop Putin now

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on countries around the world to act together to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, Zelenskyy said this during a speech at the general debate of the UN General Assembly.

Thus, Zelenskyy stressed that stopping the war and arms race is now easier than building underground kindergartens or huge bunkers to hide critical infrastructure.

"Stopping Putin is cheaper now than trying to protect every port and ship from terrorists and maritime drones. We have to act differently to stop the aggressor. Then we will have a chance that this arms race will not bring disaster to all of us," the president said.

