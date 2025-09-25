ENG
Day in Donetsk region: 5 people killed and 17 wounded in enemy strikes, houses and administrative buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russian troops fired on two districts of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Kramatorsk district

A person was wounded in Sloviansk, 14 private houses and 2 cars were damaged. In Serhiivka of the Andriyivska community, 4 people were wounded and a car was damaged. In Druzhkivka, a person was injured, 30 private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged; in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, 1 person died. In Kostyantynivka, 4 people were killed and 11 injured, 49 private houses, 3 multi-storey buildings, 2 administrative buildings, and 2 cars were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Three houses were damaged in Siversk. In total, Russians fired 32 times at localities in the Donetsk region over the last day. 345 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 58 children.

