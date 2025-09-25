Russian sees corn on Ukrainian field for first time: "I’m in awe! Is it tasty right away? - No, it needs to be cooked". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a group of occupiers tearing up corn in a Ukrainian field.
According to Censor.NET, one of the invaders tells his accomplices that he has seen this plant for the first time and asks if it is possible to eat it immediately.
Warning: Strong language!
