Artificial limits on arms exports harm Ukrainian producers, army and economy – Honcharov

Drone Industry

The urgent resumption of regulated arms exports is a key task to support Ukraine’s defense industry.

NAUDI Executive Director Serhii Honcharov said this in an interview with DW News, Censor.NET reports.

According to Honcharov, even with international assistance, the state cannot purchase all the output Ukrainian companies are capable of producing. "Ukraine’s defense industry can produce $30–35 billion worth of goods, but due to limited financial resources, the state buys only about one-third of that. As a result, companies are not operating at full capacity, which pushes up unit costs," he stressed.

Serhii Honcharov emphasized that restoring exports could change the picture: "Foreign-currency revenue would flow to the Ukrainian state, companies would pay more taxes, and the government would be able to procure more weapons for the Armed Forces. This is the logic we have been trying to convey to the authorities for the past two years."

Honcharov also warned that delays in export decisions erode Ukraine’s competitive edge. "The more time passes from an innovation’s first use on the battlefield, the more countries start producing the same thing. If seeing an FPV drone at a defense expo was notable in 2022, by 2025, virtually everyone is making them. As a result, we have potentially lost promising markets that could have worked for us. In some cases, Russians are moving into this space with their own products, earning foreign currency to finance the war against Ukraine," he concluded.

NAUDI consistently advocates a transparent, predictable arms-export regime that simultaneously meets frontline needs and develops industry, attracts investment, and ensures sustainable production of critical defense solutions.

