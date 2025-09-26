ENG
Russia attacked the transport infrastructure of Odesa region: fire broke out

Russian occupiers attacked the Odesa region with strike drones at night.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, reports Censor.NET.

According to him, the attack was aimed at civilian infrastructure facilities in the region.

"Despite the active work of the air defense, the attack, in particular, damaged the transformers of one of the transport infrastructure facilities. A fire broke out. Employees of the State Emergency Service quickly extinguished the fire.

Fortunately, no people were injured," the report says.

