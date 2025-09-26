China believes that the conflict in Ukraine has caused security contradictions in Europe, and it is wrong to "shift responsibility" to Beijing.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"China is neither a party that unleashed the 'Ukrainian crisis' nor a participant in it," the diplomat said. He added that China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, maintains an objective position, promotes negotiations and reconciliation, which has received wide international recognition.

Guo Jiakun emphasised that it is not China that fuels the conflict and profits from it, but "other parties". He emphasised that the roots of the war lie in regional contradictions in Europe and can only be resolved by taking into account the legitimate interests of all parties and through dialogue and negotiations.

The Chinese side also supports the EU's more active involvement in finding a political solution to the conflict.

