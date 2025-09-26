ENG
News Ukraine-US relations
Zelenskyy believes Trump finally seeks Ukraine’s victory

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that U.S. leader Donald Trump is now interested in supporting Ukraine’s victory.

He said this in an interview with Axios, Censor.NET reports.

Being asked by a journalist whether he believed Trump finally wanted Ukraine to win, Zelenskyy replied: "Yes."

He noted that Trump had previously voiced criticism but has now realized that Putin will not bring him success. "Society, American society — I think this is very important for the President of the United States," Zelenskyy added.

The president stressed that public support is crucial for any leader. According to him, American society does not trust Putin and does not believe that he truly seeks to end the war.

