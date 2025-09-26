Russian forces continue to infiltrate Kupiansk – DeepState

Russian occupiers continue to infiltrate Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, increasing their presence in the city.

Analysts from DeepState reported this, according to Censor.NET.

"In particular, there is movement in the central part of the city, and Russian troops are edging closer to the Yuvileinyi district. The map shows an expansion of the grey zone, which will be reflected in the next update," the report said.

It was noted that Ukraine’s Defense Forces have so far managed to prevent Russian troops from using the pipeline crossing.

"Therefore, the enemy has reverted to its old method of crossing the river and advancing through tree lines, infiltrating the city in smaller numbers, since the pipeline had a higher ‘capacity.’ Unfortunately, during this time, Russian forces have managed to build up in sufficient numbers to conduct assaults, infiltrations, and sabotage-reconnaissance activity.

"To support infantry in the area, especially on the city’s outskirts, the enemy is using drones and mortars to strike at Ukrainian positions and clearance teams. Enemy continues to wear civilian clothes to infiltrate the city and frequently carry out reconnaissance there, walking around to observe, assess the situation, and study troop deployment. This complicates both the defense of the city and the clearance of enemy infantry," DeepState added.

