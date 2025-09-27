Soldiers of 63rd SMB destroyed dozen occupiers in camouflage cloaks near Lyman in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade "Steel Lions" struck at the occupiers near the town of Lyman in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, Russian soldiers wearing anti-drone capes tried to advance towards Torske and Zarichne.
The video shows Ukrainian drones eliminating at least ten invaders.
Watch out for profanity!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password