ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6805 visitors online
News Destruction of the occupiers
3 351 14

Soldiers of 63rd SMB destroyed dozen occupiers in camouflage cloaks near Lyman in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade "Steel Lions" struck at the occupiers near the town of Lyman in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, Russian soldiers wearing anti-drone capes tried to advance towards Torske and Zarichne.
The video shows Ukrainian drones eliminating at least ten invaders.

Watch out for profanity!

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET!

Author: 

Russian Army (10092) elimination (5874) Donetsk region (4557) drones (2963) 63rd SMB (95)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 