Russia has refused any negotiations on ending war in Ukraine, - Vance

US Vice President J.D. Vance said that Russia refuses to engage in any negotiations to resolve the war in Ukraine.

He made this statement on Fox News, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, after the summit in Alaska, Russia refused to engage in bilateral negotiations with Ukraine and trilateral negotiations with the participation of the United States.

"The Russians are killing many people, losing many of their own, and they have nothing to show for it. We are committed to peace, but it takes two to tango. As we have seen over the past few weeks, the Russian Federation refuses to participate in any bilateral or trilateral meetings involving Trump or other US officials. We have actively sought peace since the beginning of the administration, but the Russians must wake up and accept reality," the US official stressed.

Vance added that Russia is losing many soldiers without making significant gains on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"So many people are dying. They have nothing to be proud of. How many more people are they willing to lose? How many more people are they willing to kill for a meager, if any, military advantage on the ground? But our position is this: we will continue to work for peace and hope that the Russians will finally realize the reality on the ground," added the US vice president.

