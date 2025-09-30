681 12
EU will allocate €2 billion to Ukraine for production of drones, - von der Leyen
Drone Industry
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced an agreement with Ukraine to allocate €2 billion for the production of drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.
"If we continue to believe that Ukraine is our first line of defence, we must increase military aid to Ukraine. Therefore, we have specifically agreed with Ukraine that a total of €2 billion will now be spent on drones. This will allow Ukraine to scale up and use its full potential. And, of course, it will also allow the EU to benefit from this technology," von der Leyen said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password