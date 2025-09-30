Von der Leyen: Ukraine may be granted "reparations loan" based on frozen Russian assets

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU is considering providing Ukraine with a loan secured by frozen Russian assets, which will be issued in tranches and with conditions.

Von der Leyen announced this at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, according to Censor.NET, citing the "EP".

She said that the European Union needs a more structured solution for long-term military support to Ukraine. The loan will not be a one-off payment, but will be issued in tranches with appropriate conditions.

"We will strengthen our own defence industry by ensuring that part of the loan is used for procurement in Europe and with Europe," von der Leyen emphasised.

At the same time, she clarified that this does not mean the actual seizure of Russian assets. The loan may be repaid if Russia begins to pay reparations.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel!