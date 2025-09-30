ENG
Nemesis fighters destroyed four North Korean artillery pieces. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 412th Nemesis Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed North Korean self-propelled artillery systems "Koksan" in the Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military defeated three enemy systems with accurate drone strikes, and one occupier's self-propelled artillery system was neutralised in cooperation with other units of the Defence Forces.

"The Koksan self-propelled artillery system is a North Korean 170 mm system that is among the longest-range artillery systems in the world," the soldiers say in the video.

