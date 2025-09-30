European Union to allocate €2 billion for drone production in Ukraine

Drone Industry

The European Union will allocate €2 billion for drone production in Ukraine. This will enable Ukraine to expand its manufacturing capacity and allow the EU to benefit from this technology.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced this on September 30 during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"If we continue to regard Ukraine as our first line of defense, we need to increase our military support for Ukraine. Specifically, we agreed with Ukraine that a total of €2 billion will be spent on drones," the statement said.

Von der Leyen also noted that sanctions pressure on Russia is working and must be strengthened.

As reported, in mid-September, the European Commission approved a new, 19th package of sanctions against Russia.

It also became known that the European Commission postponed the presentation of the 19th package of restrictions in order to align its approach with Group of Seven (G7) partners following new demands from U.S. President Donald Trump.

In early September, EU Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen stated that after the European Union’s decision to completely abandon Russian energy resources, this should mean that even after peace is established in Ukraine, the EU will not return to buying from Russia.

In mid-June, the European Commission adopted a legislative proposal aimed at gradually phasing out Russian gas and oil imports to the EU by the end of 2027.

In early May, the European Commission unveiled the REPowerEU Roadmap, which is designed to ensure that the EU achieves full energy independence from Russia.