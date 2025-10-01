FPV drones "Khartiia" hit fuel and lubricants depot and occupiers’ shelters. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" continue to destroy enemy positions in one of the areas.
According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian military hit the enemy's fuel and lubricants depot and three shelters with accurate drops from FPV drones. The latest footage shows the warehouse where the occupiers stored fuel shatters into pieces and bursts into flames.
The soldiers posted a video of their work on social media.
