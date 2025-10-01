Every month, about 30,000 Ukrainians join AFU, - Venislavskyi, "servant of people"

Every month, approximately 30,000 citizens join the Armed Forces of Ukraine, both through mobilisation and through the recruitment system.

This was stated by Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, according to Censor.NET, citing Media Center Ukraine.

The MP noted that currently there are no new legislative initiatives or requests from the General Staff, the Ministry of Defence or the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the improvement of mobilisation processes in the Verkhovna Rada. "We have provided a legislative basis for all the issues that have been discussed and debated," he added.

Regarding the pace of mobilisation, Venislavskyi emphasised that it remains stable: "Up to 30,000 Ukrainian citizens are joining the military service every month through mobilisation and recruitment." According to him, there are currently no sharp fluctuations in the number of mobilised personnel, and the process is proceeding systematically, in accordance with the legislation on martial law and general mobilisation.

