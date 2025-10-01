War costs Ukraine approximately 1 billion euros annually, we must increase support - Nauseda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda called for increased support for Ukraine, as the war costs Ukraine about one billion euros each year and the country is only able to cover half of this amount.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, he said this on Wednesday in Copenhagen before the start of an informal meeting of the European Council.

"Regarding Ukraine's defense, of course, we must do much more, because, according to our estimates, the war in Ukraine costs about one billion euros each year. Ukraine is able to cover half of this amount, the rest should be covered by the international democratic community," Nauseda noted.

He also called for continued pressure on Russia, as "Putin has no intention of stopping the war." He named the 19th package of sanctions (not yet approved by the EU. - Ed.) and the cessation of purchases of Russian oil and gas as elements of pressure.

"It is confusing that we - I am talking about Europe - we pay more for Russian gas and oil than we support Ukraine. 13% of our total gas imports come from Russia, and this is still in the fourth year of the war," he was indignant, recalling that Lithuania severed all ties with Russia back in April 2022, two months after the war began.

