Dutch Prime Minister Schoof: Violation of airspace indicates aggressive intentions of Russian Federation. Defense must be strengthened

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof warned that Europe faces real military threats from Russia and called on EU and NATO countries to cooperate more closely in the security sphere.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Defense needs to be strengthened due to the Russian threat. The drones that we have seen, in particular in Poland, as well as the violation of airspace in the Baltic region, indicate Russia's aggressive intentions," Schoof noted.

He stressed that Europe's defense capabilities are not yet sufficient and need to be urgently strengthened, including by developing the defense industry, taking into account Ukraine's experience.

The head of government emphasized that Europe must guarantee Ukraine the opportunity to defend itself from Russian attacks not only by supplying weapons, but also by providing financial support. According to him, some states can do much more than they are doing now.

Schoof also supported the idea of ​​discussing the use of frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, noting that this should be done taking into account the financial and legal risks.

