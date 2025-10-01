ICTV host Karpiak mobilizes into Air Assault Forces

ICTV host Vadym Karpiak has announced that he has decided to mobilize.

The journalist said that on October 1, he hosted his final broadcast as anchor of the "United News" talk shows and is now joining the Defense Forces.

"I am mobilizing. I love my children and do not want to pass this war on to them. If we want it to end, everyone must take responsibility. My partner and I agreed that her responsibility now is to care for the children, and mine is to serve in the Defense Forces. I have repeated hundreds of times on air that the army lacks people. The time has come to become one of them myself. As a wise man once told me: you have to live the way you preach," Karpiak said.

Karpiak noted that he is mobilizing into the 8th Corps of the Air Assault Forces. According to him, he will spend about two weeks wrapping up his civilian affairs and work projects, after which he will undergo a military medical commission and further preparations.

