In September, Russian Federation launched 34 strikes on Kharkiv: eight people were injured, energy infrastructure, educational institutions, business facilities, and housing were damaged

Photo: Харківська ОВА

]September began with relative calm for Kharkiv, but by the end of the month the intensity of enemy attacks had increased significantly.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, reports Censor.NET.

It is noted that in total the Russian aggressor launched 34 strikes on the city, all by drones. The Saltivskyi, Slobidskyi, Novobavarskyi, Kyivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts were under fire.

During this time, eight residents were injured, there were no fatalities.

It is reported that air raids in the city lasted almost half as long as in the region as a whole.

The energy infrastructure was hit the hardest. Several educational institutions, business facilities, cars, and housing were also damaged.

Read more on Telegram channel!