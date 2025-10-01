HIMARS destroyed building with occupiers: strike by 225th Black Swan Regiment. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment "Black Swan" struck a building with a HIMARS rocket where enemy assault troops were sheltering.
The strike effectively leveled the shelter, and the personnel were eliminated.
According to Censor.NET, the video was shared by the Ukrainian military on their telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password