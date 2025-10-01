HIMARS destroyed building with occupiers: strike by 225th Black Swan Regiment. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment "Black Swan" struck a building with a HIMARS rocket where enemy assault troops were sheltering.

The strike effectively leveled the shelter, and the personnel were eliminated.

According to Censor.NET, the video was shared by the Ukrainian military on their telegram channel.

