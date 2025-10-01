Soldiers of 53rd SMB destroy four enemy "sleeper drones". VIDEO

Soldiers of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (SMB) named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh show the destruction of enemy UAVs - precise FPV-dropped munitions took out four Russian "ambush drones."

As reported by Censor.NET, the Defense Forces destroyed four of the occupier’s UAVs.

The video was posted on social media.

Commentators noted that Russian forces are increasingly using so-called "sleeper drones", unmanned systems tethered by fiber-optic cable, lying in ambush and waiting for movement.

